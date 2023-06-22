ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Reverend Andrew L. Penns, known for his work in the Abilene community and several local churches, is set to serve as moderator of the combined 109th Congress of Christian Education session, and 120th Original West Texas Baptist District Association session. While he has served in this capacity for the past four years, this will be his last before retirement.

“I am honored to be a part of this great association that is one of the oldest predominantly Black associations in West Texas,” Rev. Penns told KTAB/KRBC.

Although this will be his final session over the association, it’s not a sad occasion. Rev. Penns said he is proud just to have served in such a long and distinguished line of leaders.

“During segregation, and also going through the of desegregation into integration, the association still persevered,” delighted Rev. Penns. “There were many great leaders, moderators, that were put in place.”

That line included his mentor and former association moderator, I.S. Moreland.

“It was an inspiration to me after becoming moderator, to know that he was one of the few from Abilene that had served as moderator of our association… More-so a mentor,” Rev. Penns explained. “I was gratefully thankful that he was one of the ones that sat on my ordination board when I was ordained as a minister.”

The session will convene Monday, June 26 and end Friday, June 30. Rev. Penns told KTAB/KRBC they will worship, learn, and help each other pursue their mission of evangelizing to all in need.

“Every year that we come together, it’s like a celebration. It’s like family coming home,” added Rev. Penns. “The time, now, is for all churches to come together to work for one conservative goal: To try as best we can to get people saved.”

Following Moreland, there were no Moderators that served from the Abilene Area until Rev. Penns took over the mantle just four years ago.