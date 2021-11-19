Abilene’s Safety City prepares for Blessings of Christmas event, in need of festive donations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Since being on hold for COVID-19, Safety City says it is excited and readier than ever for its Blessings of Christmas Spectacular.

Unfortunately, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Safety City remains in need of festive donations.

“The blessings of Christmas is what brings our community together at this wonderful place. Everyone has been blessed in some form or another and we’re asking the community to come here and celebrate their blessing during this time,” Mary Ann Martin, President of Safety City, tells KTAB/KRBC.

Donations needed include Christmas trees, lights, tree tinsel and other holiday decorations.

Those decorations will then be used to adorn the miniature town of Safety City.

Martin says this year marks Safety City’s 40th in Abilene.

The Blessings of Christmas Spectacular is open to the public, and donations are now being accepted.