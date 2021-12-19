Abilene’s Salvation Army doles out gifts donated through “Angel Tree” campaign

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hundreds of cars pulled up Saturday, at Abilene’s Salvation Army, to receive gifts donated through the Salvation Army’s “Angel Tree” campaign, as well as holiday meals provided by the organization.

More than 300 local families will have a Christmas this year filled with good food and gifts donated by members of the community.

(KTAB/KRBC) Woman loads bag of gifts donated through Angel Tree program, outside Abilene Salvation Army, Dec. 2021

(KTAB/KRBC) Hundreds of large bags of gifts donated to Abilene’s Salvation Army via “Angel Trees,” Dec. 2021

(KTAB/KRBC) Man helps serve holiday meals at Abilene Salvation Army, Dec. 2021

Due to COVID-19 health precautions, this year’s distribution of goods was dealt with by a contactless drive-thru system.

Captain Joshua McKain, with the Salvation Army of Abilene, told KTAB/KRBC that the charitable organization was proud to ensure that more than a thousand children in the Big Country will have a present to open come Christmas morning.

“The holiday season is a time where people are in need, and that includes just about anybody. Christmas is tough. So for us to be able to step up and be able to fill that gap and meet that need – [To] have an army of volunteers, donors and staff behind us making it a success – is just what it’s all about.” Captain Joshua McKain,

The Salvation Army of Abilene, Texas

The Salvation Army and its volunteers donate countless hours of its time every year, to service families and individuals in need.

Captain McKain explained that without the help of from the Big Country community, the Salvation Army would not have been able to help so many families this holiday season.

To learn how to contribute monetary donations, donate your time or receive assistance; click here.