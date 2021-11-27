Abilenians ready for holiday shopping with Small Business Saturday, spotlight on new local boutique

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Black Friday is the day for major savings at big box stores, the Saturday following in Abilene was a time to think small, with the city’s ‘Small Business Saturday.’ Owners of a new local boutique spoke with KTAB/KRBC about its first experience with the event.

The Cotton Mill Market was opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, just before the well-known and chaotic Christmas rush, in the River Oaks Village shopping plaza.

“We had a great grand opening last week, and so if we could do that, or maybe even double that- that would be really exciting and amazing,” said Cotton Mill Market’s Co-owner, Crystal Saling.

According to Saling, having their first-ever Small Business Saturday was one thing they were looking forward to with excitement.

“We’re going to be thankful for whatever happens,” Saling told KTAB/KRBC, “but I have a feeling that it’s going to be a great day.”

The Cotton Mill provides local shopping experiences for men, women, and children of the Key City, like Abilene shopper Pamela Allen.

“I came out here this morning and I was so thankful that they had all the things I wanted,” said Allen.

Allen explained that the pandemic has kept her from shopping locally, but now says she feels the need to make up for the lost time.

“Since it’s back, I’ve been going nuts,” Allen said, “so if you can do it for your community, why not?”

Patronism like Allen’s commonly brings in holiday cheer for small business owners like Saling.

“Now we get to give back; adding in different events for other people, families, and kids. It’s really exciting to get to do things for the community,” said Saling.

In the interest of keeping your holiday dollars at home, you can find the Cotton Mill Market at 3301 South 14th Street, and visit the shop from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.