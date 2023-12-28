ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Counting down the days to the new year, we’re looking back on the whirlwind of a year 2023 was. In the categories of education and economy news, we have huge stories like having a chain restaurant move because of traffic and the investigation into a local teacher for purportedly using a racial slur to address a student.

Top 5 education news articles

Abilene ISD announced it was throwing out uniform requirements at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, which went into effect in the 2023-2024 school year. The district surveyed parents, yielding the results of 18% of parents in favor of standardized dress.

Both Abilene and Wylie ISDs became victims to the rumor mill of school threats on social media in May. In response, the Abilene Police Department said the rumors were addressed with total seriousness, and determined those rumors to not be credible.

Just before the school year commenced, Abilene ISD told Big Country Homepage it was entering an agreement with Systems of Great Schools to improve the district’s overall performance.

Outgoing superintendent, Dr. David Young said he applied for this program because, “If we just continue to get the results that we’ve gotten at this point, we’re going to be forced to adjust on somebody else’s terms.”

This is a 4-year commitment that could change the outlook of Abilene ISD in several ways including implementing gender-specific campuses or charter schools.

As an early result of Abilene ISD’s initiation into the System of Great Schools program, we learned just about two weeks ago that two of our schools are going to be used as STEM campuses. The district expects a few more changes as the first year in the 4-year agreement continues.

Abilene ISD is investigated a “possible inappropriate verbal interaction” in February after learning a middle school teacher may have called a student the “n word.”

The student’s mother told BigCountryHomepage.com her daughter took some time away from school since that interaction. She called it, “Embarrassing. It’s belittling. It’s cruel.”

Top 5 economic news articles

Beginning the countdown for local economy news is a fun one!

After closing its doors three years ago, an 80-year-old business is once again opening, but this time it’s doing so under new ownership.

The owners decided to sell the building and its iconic recipes in 2022, and historic El Fenix Cafe in Burrow Alley reopened this November

El Fenix Cafe is going to reopen in Abilene soon.

Another beloved local business was bookended in early October. Casa Authentique is almost officially closed, and is still advertising the sale of its furniture.

A fancier restaurant that opened last fall quickly closed down. La Stazione at the T&P Building boasted Italian classics and decadent desserts, but was short lived when its owner posted that the restaurant was for lease in February.

A beloved burger and ice cream joint is coming to the Key City! Construction on a Braum’s will officially be underway next year in North Abilene.

Braum’s is going to begin construction on an Abilene location in 2024.

Every Abilenian knows the stress of Southwest Drive Monday through Saturday, especially during lunchtime because of the traffic caused by Chick-Fil-A customers. Addressing the issue at a city council meeting, it was proposed that the fast food restaurant be moved just up the road, across from the southside Walmart.

In the process, Chick-Fil-A would sign a 40-year lease with the City of Abilene Parks & Recreation department, lending them $7 million over the course of those 40 years.

Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com as we round out the year with more looks back at 2023. Happy New Year!