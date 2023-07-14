ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Competing at an international rodeo is a huge accomplishment. Jackie Ganter from Abilene has been competing professionally for years, and this year, she is competing for the fourth time at the Calgary Stampede Rodeo.

“It’s massive. There’s thousands upon thousands of people there, and it kind of has a different atmosphere to it. You’re competing for a lot of money, and it’s a big stage, and they put on a really neat production it’s an awesome rodeo to be a part of,” said Jackie.

But the night before competition day – her trusted steed ‘Sailor’ fell ill.

“He got sick and had to have surgery,” shared Jackie.

Jackie’s mom Angela Ganter said upon arrival, Sailor needed emergency care.

“It happened the night before he had colon surgery, so it’s an intestinal problem,” shared Angela.

Last minute, her 15-year-old horse ‘Tycoon’ saddled up and was ready to compete.

“We stayed up and been with him while they did surgery all night, so we never went to bed. I don’t know what she told Tycoon, but I bet she told him he was probably doing it with her sitting up there, kind of like a monkey,” Angela said jokingly.

While Tycoon may be older, he proved he’s not ready to be put out to pasture.

“So I had three runs in my pool – won the first round and then ended up second in the third round. It advanced me to the short go on Sunday,” added Jackie.

As for Sailor, he is recovering and doing well.

“All right now seems to have worked, and we hate to lose him for the summer and not be able to run him in the summer but to still have him and him be okay is. I guess at the end of the day, the best news,” said Angela.

For Jackie and Angela, they are thankful for the support from the Big Country.