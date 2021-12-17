Abilene ISD responds to report of gun on elementary school campus

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) held a news conference Friday after a firearm was discovered in an elementary student’s backpack.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) reported that a student at Alcorta Elementary School found the gun in their backpack as they were getting ready to leave for early release for the holidays.

Police say the student’s parents were issued a class C misdemeanor citation.

Read KTAB/KRBC’s full report on the incident here.

Doctor David Young, superintendent with AISD, spoke with KTAB/KRBC shortly after APD released its information.

According to Dr. Young, APD had no reason to believe the incident had anything to do with a dangerous challenge that went viral on the popular app Tiktok.

“It is important that every person that walks on to a campus everyday- whether they be an employee or student, or parent- feel like they are part of the safety and security plan on that campus.” Dr. David Young, AISD Superintendent

Dr. Young continued on to explain that while the “gun” had no bullets in its chamber, its magazine did.

Neither the student who found the firearm, nor any other student, ever touched the weapon, according to AISD.

“We want our parents to know that we take the safety and security of our students very seriously,” Dr. Young said. “I want to underscore the fact that the student had no idea that they had a firearm in their bag as it was brought onto campus.”

Overall, Dr. Young made sure to commend the student for doing the right thing in going straight to their teacher to deal with the weapon.

AISD told KTAB/KRBC that parents with students at Alcorta Elementary were notified about the firearm incident with a recorded voice message. But to parents of students in the classroom with the weapon, AISD called each parent individually.