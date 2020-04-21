AbiMar Foods resumes operations 1 week after closing, testing all employees for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — AbiMar Foods says they have resumed operations just more than a week after closing and testing all employees for COVID-19.

According to a news release issued late Tuesday afternoon, the company started a gradual resuming of operations at 7 a.m. April 21.

AbiMar says they will implement a first phase with a small group of workers to allow them to “validate the prevention measures implemented,” with plans to gradually increase production.

The news release states that the company created a social agreement where they and the employees recognize the importance of safety guidelines provided by the City of Abilene and Department of Health, and intend to adhere to said guidelines.

The decision to resume operations was already shared with the City of Abilene and the Abilene Health Department, according to the news release.

At time of publication, 52 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The entire news release reads as follows: