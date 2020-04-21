AbiMar Foods resumes operations 1 week after closing, testing all employees for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — AbiMar Foods says they have resumed operations just more than a week after closing and testing all employees for COVID-19.
According to a news release issued late Tuesday afternoon, the company started a gradual resuming of operations at 7 a.m. April 21.
AbiMar says they will implement a first phase with a small group of workers to allow them to “validate the prevention measures implemented,” with plans to gradually increase production.
The news release states that the company created a social agreement where they and the employees recognize the importance of safety guidelines provided by the City of Abilene and Department of Health, and intend to adhere to said guidelines.
The decision to resume operations was already shared with the City of Abilene and the Abilene Health Department, according to the news release.
At time of publication, 52 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The entire news release reads as follows:
Abilene, April 21, 2020. After the voluntary closing of operations last Monday, April 13 for a massive COVID-19 testing, AbiMar Foods announces its decision to gradually resume the operation starting at 07:00 am, today April 21, 2020.
The company will implement a first phase, with a small group of workers, which will allow the company to validate the prevention measures implemented. As safety conditions are validated the Company will keep gradually escalating production.
Based on the guidelines provided by the City, the Department of Health and the actions defined to resume operations, the company generated a social agreement, where the employer and employees mutually recognize the importance of said measures and express their intention to thoroughly adhere to them in the workplace, family and community settings in order to jointly help contain the spread of the virus.
This decision to reopen was already shared with the City and the Abilene Health Department, in line with the permanent communication and coordinated work scheme that the company has maintained with local authorities.
Apart from being employees of AbiMar Foods, our collaborators are members of a community that needs them as an example and a benchmark to help care for the health of the entire Abilene population. We thank all of them for their positive attitude throughout this process.
AbiMar Foods is determined to continue managing the impact of COVID-19 with the greatest sense of humanity, while being clear that people and the care of the health and life thereof are of outmost importance.
- When we played games… ACU men find out they are going to Florida to play Kentucky in the Big Dance
- When we played games… Anson’s Hagler shines in Week 3 against Stamford
- Coronavirus crisis: Southern states take steps toward reopening
- Watch Live: Is there enough COVID-19 testing to safely reopen states? Lawmakers weigh in
- Day Nursery of Abilene closes after parent tests positive for COVID-19