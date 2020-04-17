AbiMar Foods says it will ‘resume its operations’ after all test results are received

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — AbiMar Foods in Abilene says they will resume operations after all 511 COVID-19 test results have been received.
The company currently has received 34 positive tests from employees.
In an official statement issued late Friday afternoon, the company says they hired a private laboratory to administer coronavirus tests to all of its employees on Monday, April 13.
The company also shut down operations on Monday.
“Once all the results have been received, the Company will resume its operations to continue fulfilling its responsibility of supplying the market and feeding US,” the statement reads.
AbiMar Foods says they began implementing preventative measures in February, including “WHO-recommended self-care measures” and “social distancing of employees who had higher risk of contagion, without suspending the payment of their salaries.”
There are 189 of the 511 tests that are still pending results, and 288 that have returned negative results.
The full statement reads as follows:
Based on its decision to manage the impact of COVID-19 with the deepest sense of humanity and with the clarity that people’s health and lives are the most important aspects, and in alignment with the provisions of the Abilene Health Department and the guidelines of the CDC, Abimar Foods informs that it decided to voluntarily and proactively conduct on Monday April 13 a general testing process for all its employees with the aim of swiftly creating a more real picture of their health condition.
The results of these generalized tests will allow the Company and the city to have a more realistic landscape of the disease and, thus, adjust its control measures accordingly.
As part of the sample-taking process for the tests, which were covered by the Company by hiring a private laboratory, Abimar Foods decided to suspend its operations until receiving all the corresponding results with the purpose of minimizing all risks of contagion among its employees and the community. Once all the results have been received, the Company will resume its operations to continue fulfilling its responsibility of supplying the market and feeding US.
Abimar Foods started addressing this contingency since February by implementing more than 50 preventive actions that included, among other, the WHO-recommended self-care measures and the preventive social distancing of employees who had higher risk of contagion, without suspending the payment of their salaries.
We are convinced that these actions and their results are indispensable for the authorities to have additional and reliable data to keep fighting the pandemic. Additionally, the actions contribute to the efforts deployed by the city for the protection of its residents’ health.
The City of Abilene, and entities as the Chamber of Commerce and the DCOA have always been a great support and allies for AbiMar Foods. That has allowed the company’s sustainable growth and the continuous employment generation along the history. The company values all the support given always and we are all together through this pandemic.
- AbiMar Foods says it will ‘resume its operations’ after all test results are received
- 126 total positive COVID-19 tests in Abilene, 34 from AbiMar Foods
- Friday, April 17: A chance for rain and storms on Saturday
- President Trump’s new congressional groups focuses on reopening the country
- Telemundo Abilínea – 17 de Abril, 2020