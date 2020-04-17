AbiMar Foods says it will ‘resume its operations’ after all test results are received

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — AbiMar Foods in Abilene says they will resume operations after all 511 COVID-19 test results have been received.

The company currently has received 34 positive tests from employees.

In an official statement issued late Friday afternoon, the company says they hired a private laboratory to administer coronavirus tests to all of its employees on Monday, April 13.

The company also shut down operations on Monday.

“Once all the results have been received, the Company will resume its operations to continue fulfilling its responsibility of supplying the market and feeding US,” the statement reads.

AbiMar Foods says they began implementing preventative measures in February, including “WHO-recommended self-care measures” and “social distancing of employees who had higher risk of contagion, without suspending the payment of their salaries.”

There are 189 of the 511 tests that are still pending results, and 288 that have returned negative results.

