Abortion providers sue Texas over virus outbreak order

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Executive Director Chrisse France talks about Preterm, the busiest abortion clinic in Ohio, in the procedure room in Cleveland. The governor and attorney general of Texas are moving to ban most abortions in the state during the coronavirus outbreak, declaring they don’t qualify as essential surgeries. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Planned Parenthood is joining other abortion providers in suing Texas over moving to ban abortions during the coronavirus outbreak.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Austin, Texas, is among the most high-profile challenges to a government response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The chief executive of Whole Woman’s Health, an abortion provider with three clinics in Texas, said they canceled 150 appointments this week.

Amy Hagstrom-Miller said that came after Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday issued an order that put a halt on inessential surgeries in order to free up doctors to fight COVID-19.