About 200 arrested in Houston protests, 4 officers injured

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fires burned unchecked and thousands protesting the police killing of George Floyd ignored a curfew as unrest overwhelmed authorities for another night in Minneapolis, and the governor acknowledged Saturday that he didn't have enough manpower to contain the chaos.

The new round of tumult — which has also spread to other cities — came despite Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz vowing Friday to show a more forceful response than city leaders had the day before. But by early Saturday morning, Walz said he didn’t have enough troops, even with some 500 National Guardsmen.