ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Imagine seeing the growth of your city from right outside your backyard. The kiddos at Day Nursery have had that opportunity here in Abilene for the past few years. They have gotten to see the downtown hotel built step-by-step from the ground up.

KRBC Anchor Abby Green has followed this journey with them, seeing their faces light up at the sight of the construction cranes, and joined their field trip to the top of the First Financial Building to see the workers in action.

This time, they got to “check-in” as the doors opened. Cynthia Pearson, President and CEO of the Day Nursery of Abilene, shared how excited the kids were while watching this construction turn into a beautiful ‘DoubleTree’ Hotel by Hilton.

“Well, of course, the first thing that they loved were the big trucks coming in, and you know, then all the big equipment and the big crane,” Pearson recalled. “When things started to go vertical as we described it, it really got exciting for them.”

Autumn Mendoza, a Day Nursery of Abilene Employee, shared what watching this was like for the children.

“It’s pretty much full circle. They’re really excited about going; they think it’s almost as exciting as going to Disney World,” Mendoza explained.

This was truly a special time for the kids but also for the hotel staff as well. General Manager of Double Tree by Hilton John Kukreja took them on a tour to see the new hotel.

“Kids are close to my heart, personally, because I have four at home, and we just absolutely love the fact that these kids are coming here and get to see what we have to offer,” Kukreja said. “We show them the restaurant, we show them the room, we show them the fitness center, and we got to see the excitement on the kid’s faces.”

At the end of the field trip, the kids even got a special cookie given to guests at the hotel when they check-in.