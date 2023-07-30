HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A local football star is not only tackling state championships but also a music career. When Hawley Bearcat Caleb Sutton isn’t making plays, he making music that is available for all to listen to. In this week’s ABsolutly ABilene, we take a closer look at his ‘game plan’ for success in both football and music.

In between making plays and preparing for the state championship, Sutton was also preparing to take the stage in another arena: the AT&T Stadium.

“I was playing games, you know, multitasking between football practice and shows as well,” Sutton recalled.

Though, tackling both of these wasn’t always easy.

“It’s our first time for Hawley to go to state, you know, it’s a big thing for our town… and so for a little while, I had to take a break from it… focus on football,” Sutton explained.

Giving up his passion wasn’t something that ever crossed his mind, as music was always in his plans, even at a young age.

“So I’ve always loved singing… It’s a funny story how it started, actually. I started back in fifth grade. I did a talent show for the elementary school kids one day… and it’s funny because I had a massive voice crack right in the middle of it… picked up the piano and trumpet along the way,” Sutton recalled.

Just like they do on the field, Sutton’s teammates show him their support in their own way when he plays.

“Funny story: I get made fun of by the varsity football guys for this one, but a song I play at most of my shows is ‘Beautiful Crazy’ by Luke Combs,” Sutton shared. “They’ll just start singing it out of nowhere.”

Although he plays a variety of instruments, one in particular really stood out to him, one he discovered with his grandpa.

“We were just searching through his closet one day, and we found his old guitar. I just picked it up and learned my first few songs in about two weeks,” Sutton said.

From there, he began to write and make music inspired by his family, friends and football.

“The album is called Two Wild Album,” Sutton shared.

All of these pieces came together in the form of an album for the Big Country community to enjoy.

“I come from Hawley, it’s a small-town vibe… You know everyone has each other’s backs on everything there… So I definitely bring that small-town attitude with me,” Sutton added. “It’s just my love for music as a little kid. It’s just finally coming true.”