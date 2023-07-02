ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s summer, and many teens are enjoying their time away from the classroom, maybe by hanging out with friends or going to the pool. For Sydney Weinkauf, she is mowing yards for people in the community.

“There’s a lot of kids that are like, what are you doing… when you could be inside watching TikTok or playing video games… I’m not that teenager,” Weinkauf said. “I’m not doing this because my dad told me to do it or my mom told me to do it… no, I do it because I chose to do it.”

For the past two years, she has been participating in a nationwide challenge.

“I wanted to start community service… I wasn’t old enough to start babysitting… so my dad came across this organization… Raising Men and Woman Lawn Care Service,” Weinkauf explained.

The organization began when founder Rodney Smith Jr. stopped to help an elderly man finish mowing his lawn in the heat.

“So he started this organization… you start with mowing 50 yards for teachers for free for the elderly, disabled,” Weinkauf added.

Weinkauf completed this challenge and is working on her second; mowing yards for educators here in the Big Country. Along the way, she’s even gotten a few visits and her own lawnmower from Smith himself.

“Back in January, Rodney surprised me… and delivered me the first ever mower of the month,” Weinkauf recalled.

As her work has progressed, her old equipment just isn’t ‘cutting it’ anymore.

“My dad’s truck just isn’t working anymore… an enclosed trailer would be preferable now,” Weinkauf said.

Now a community member and family friend of Weinkauf wants to help give back.

“Sydney came and mowed the grass, and she tried to do it for free… I’m like what are you doing? like no you can’t do it for free,” Trace Michaels shared.

Michaels offered to use his local business, Tracer Cards, here in Abilene to help with funding to get Weinkauf a new trailer. They are hosting a raffle where all proceeds will go towards Weinkauf’s equipment trailer.

“If you think about it, she could just be doing yards and putting the money in her pocket and the fact that she’s out there helping the people that need the help ya know mowing lawns…. is just really impressive,” Micheals expressed.

Visit Weinkauf’s GoFundMe page to learn more.