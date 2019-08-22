Abuelo’s coin fountain helps Abilene FD’s wishes come true

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you throw a coin in the fountain at Abuelo’s, if you make a wish that the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) will be able to get more equipment, your wish is coming true.

According to a post on AFD’s Facebook page, Abuelo’s restaurant in Abilene has donated all the money from their fountain to fire prevention efforts for several years.

AFD says they love hearing that Abuelo’s has some change for them because it allows them to buy carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors for the visually or hearing impaired, and other necessary items that may not be in their budget.

