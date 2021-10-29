Academy gives to Abilene Police Department

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – To honor the first responders in the Big Country this week, Academy Sports and Outdoors donated $3,000 worth of gift cards to the Abilene Police Department (APD).

National First Responder day was Thursday, and APD says it is humbled by and grateful for the help from Academy. APD says it will identify needs within the department to make the most of the donation.

The donation to APD is just one on the list of several donations Academy is making to first responders across the country.