Accident downs power lines on Loop 322

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A traffic accident is causing delays on Loop 322.

According to a social media post by the Abilene Police Department (APD), a major accident has downed power lines at Loop 322 and East North 10th.

APD says traffic is being redirected and delays are expected.

The accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Friday when a car crashed into a power pole, leaving power lines across the street.

There is currently no word on any injuries.

