Accident on Loop 322 sends several people to the hospital

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB)– Several people are injured after a vehicle was driving the wrong way, heading south along Loop 322.

Officials say the vehicle going the wrong way hit another vehicle carrying a family including three children. The driver of the family’s vehicle was given CPR on site. Everyone involved was sent to the hospital with reported injuries including broken bones.

As of 7:30 p.m. on Sunday police were unsure if drugs or alcohol was a factor in this accident. The highway was closed as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

