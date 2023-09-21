TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene musician accused of producing child pornography using cameras hidden across his home, including the bathroom, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning. He faces up to 50 years in prison.

Jason Kerby was initially arrested Monday, August 28 by the FBI. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of federal charges: Distribution of Child Pornography and Production of Child Pornography Thursday.

If convicted, the penalty Kerby faces is 5-20 years in prison with a $250,000 fine, and a 5-year supervised release for the first count of Distribution of Child Pornography. For the second, Production of Child Pornography, he’s up against 15-30 years, a $250,000 fine, and a 5-year supervised release.

In total, Kerby could spend up to 50 years in prison and will have to pay restitution to his victims.

