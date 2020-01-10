Accused Texas serial killer extradited from Mexico

DALLAS (CNN Newsource) — An alleged serial killer on the run for 17 years is now back in Dallas to face the justice system.

Jose Sifuentes, 42, was taken into custody in Mexico in April.

He was extradited to Dallas, where he’s accused of murdering three women in the area.

He was first arrested in 2003 for the murder of Veronica Hernandez.

Authorities say he posted bond and escaped to Mexico.

During his time on the run, authorities say they linked him to the deaths of two other women in 1998.

Authorities believe there may be more victims.