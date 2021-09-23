Act to honor Border Patrol agent killed in Tye passes US Senate committee

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An act to honor a Border Patrol agent who was died after being hit by a car in Tye will head to the Senate floor for debate.

The Donna M. Doss Memorial Act was passed by the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Wednesday, and aims to rename the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Rocksprings, Texas in her honor.

Senator John Cornyn, who authored the act, issued the following statement in a news release:

“Agent Doss led a distinguished career with the U.S. Border Patrol and outside of her service, she was also a loving wife, daughter, sister, and stepmother. She lost her life in the line of duty which serves as a solemn reminder of the selfless sacrifices that law enforcement officers and their families make each day. Memorializing her commitment to public safety at the Border Patrol Station in Rocksprings will ensure her legacy lives on for years to come.”

Doss, 49, was killed when she was struck by a vehicle just west of Abilene, on the south service road of I-20 near mile marker 276, between Tye and Merkel at about 8:15 p.m. in February 2019.

According to the Border Patrol, Doss was struck by a passing vehicle while she was helping DPS determine a subject’s immigration status during a vehicle stop.

DPS said Doss was walking south across the access road when she was struck by the westbound vehicle.