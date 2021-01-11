Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to resign

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 21: Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf speaks during a press conference on the actions taken by Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security agents in Portland during continued protests at the US Customs and Border Patrol headquarters on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A third cabinet secretary is planning to resign days after the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is stepping down from his post, days after criticizing President Donald Trump over the riot.

Wolf said in a message to staff that he would step down at 11:59 p.m. Monday, even though he had earlier said he planned to remain in his job. He said Pete Gaynor, who ran the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would become the acting homeland security secretary.

A senior DHS official confirmed the resignation to NewsNation on Monday evening.

Last week, Wolf asked Trump and all elected officials to “strongly condemn the violence” that took place at the Capitol. Five people died, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Wolf said he has condemned violence on both sides of the political aisle, specifically directed at law enforcement. He tweeted “we now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends” and called that unacceptable.

Just minutes before this announcement, Wolf had issued a statement about a plan to step up inauguration security early.

Last week, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.