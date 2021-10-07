Active COVID-19 cases down in Taylor Co. for 8th straight day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 66 new COVID-19 cases.

Over the last seven days, 10.91% of those who have been tested have been positive, up from 12.07% reported on Wednesday.

There are currently 1,817 active cases, down from 1,898 reported on Tuesday. This is the eighth consecutive day active cases have dropped in Taylor County.

According to Hendrick Health, 62 patients in Taylor County are hospitalized with the virus, including 21 in the ICU.

There are eight patients hospitalized in Brown County with COVID-19, including five in the ICU. Of those 70 patients hospitalized, 59 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 26 ICU patients, 25 are not fully vaccinated.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows 63,374 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 54,695 have been fully vaccinated.

There have been 2,874 additional doses, or boosters, administered in the county since immunocompromised individuals were approved for the extra shots on Aug. 13, according to DSHS.