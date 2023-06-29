SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater Fire Department crews are working on several fires on East Broadway. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the ‘Broadway’ fire has spread 20 acres as of 3:15 p.m. June 29.

Around 1:28 p.m. on June 29, crews responded to the 2800 block of East Broadway. Crews from the Sweetwater Fire Department and Sweetwater Police Department found multiple fires burning along the tracks of the Union Pacific Railroad.

As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, five fires are burning. Two are mostly contained, and two are becoming more controlled, but the main fire has burned several vehicles and buildings. It has also threatened other properties and city equipment.

Mutual aid has been brought in from the following services:

Lake Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Department

Nolan Volunteer Fire Department

Trent Volunteer Fire Department

Roby Volunteer Fire Department

Merkel Volunteer Fire Department

Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department

Snyder Fire Department,

Abilene Fire Department

Texas A&M Forest Service

Mitchell County EMS Director

Fisher County EMS

Courtesy of Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service

According to the press release from the Sweetwater Fire Department, both east and westbound traffic on Business IH20 is closed due to smoke and the proximity of the fire.

