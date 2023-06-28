NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire named ‘Rolling Pin’ has burned more than 40 acres of land in Nolan County according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. This fire is located near County Road 214 and Highway 70, south of Sweetwater.

Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service, Nolan VFD, Mary Neal VFD, Lake Sweetwater VFD and Nolan County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene to assist. Officials ask residents to avoid the area at this time.

As of 8:12 p.m. June 28, the fire is 35% contained at 50 acres.

