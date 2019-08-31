App users click here to see live stream https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/news/active-shooter-dead-after-killing-5-in-west-texas-shootings-police-say/

(CBS) – The Midland, Texas, Police Department said a suspected active shooter has been shot and killed at a Cinergy movie theater in the Odessa-Midland area in West Texas on Saturday. There were five people killed and 21 shooting victims, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said.

Among the injured were three law enforcement officials.

The suspect is a white male in his 30s, Gerke said He added that the incident began at a traffic stop.

The Midland Police Department posted on Facebook around 6:30 p.m. ET that “there is no active shooter at this time” but Gerke encouraged residents to stay indoors.

CBS Odessa affiliate KOSA reported the Music City Mall was evacuated. The station was told to “get away from the window” during live coverage. They described it as a “very chaotic scene.”

The Odessa Police Department earlier posted on Facebook that there are “multiple gunshot victims” and at least one suspect driving around in a hijacked mail truck “shooting at random people.”

A local hospital said they had six patients, with three in critical condition and three stable condition.

“The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut,” the Facebook post read. “Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.”

The city of Odessa told CBS affiliate KOSA there have been 20 people injured.

“They are shooting at random,” Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told The New York Times. “We have two fatalities and up to 20 injuries.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he will be traveling to Odessa on Sunday.

