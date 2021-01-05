ACU Baseball, Softball turning page to 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ACU Baseball went 7-8 in their 2020 season before they were forced to leave the diamond.

The Wildcats are set to open their baseball season February 19th in a 3-game series against Tarleton State.

Notable opponents for the Wildcats include Texas A&M, Arkansas, TCU, Texas Tech, Texas, and Baylor.

A young ACU Wildcats Softball team went 7-17 in 2020.

The Wildcats will open 2021 with a tournament against Utah Valley, Tarleton, and UTEP February 12th through 14th.

Notable matchups for the softball squad include North Texas, Houston, Texas Tech, and Baylor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports