ACU Baseball, Softball turning page to 2021

ACU Baseball went 7-8 in their 2020 season before they were forced to leave the diamond.

The Wildcats are set to open their baseball season February 19th in a 3-game series against Tarleton State.

Notable opponents for the Wildcats include Texas A&M, Arkansas, TCU, Texas Tech, Texas, and Baylor.

A young ACU Wildcats Softball team went 7-17 in 2020.

The Wildcats will open 2021 with a tournament against Utah Valley, Tarleton, and UTEP February 12th through 14th.

Notable matchups for the softball squad include North Texas, Houston, Texas Tech, and Baylor.