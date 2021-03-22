ACU basketball’s historic run ends with loss to UCLA in second round of NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Christian University Wildcats men’s basketball team fell to the UCLA Bruins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Monday.

It was their first trip to the second round after a historic win Saturday night over the University of Texas.

The Wildcats battled through a first half scoring drought that lasted more than 8 minutes while UCLA was turning in an 18-0 run, cutting the Bruins’ lead to 10 at halftime.

However the Bruins came out sizzling to start the second half as ACU’s shooting struggles continued, getting off to an 8-0 start and pushing the lead to 39-21.

UCLA pushed their lead to as many as 24 in the second half, sending the Wildcats out of the tournament by the final score of 67-47.