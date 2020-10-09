ACU cancels homecoming game amid COVID-19 concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Christian University (ACU) has canceled next week’s football game because of coronavirus concerns.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, ACU says they have decided to cancel the homecoming game against West Texas A&M that was slated for Oct. 17.

“We regret for our fans that we have to reschedule the game, but this was not unexpected. We knew we might have a few challenges when we decided to play this fall,” Dr. Phil Schubert, ACU president, said in a news release. “With some of our student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19, we know it’s in everyone’s best interest. This shows our testing protocols are working as they should.”

ACU says if they can’t reschedule the game with West Texas A&M, they will look for another opponent to fill a later date.

More details about homecoming will be announced early next week, according to the news release.