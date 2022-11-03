ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University’s (ACU) International Students Association (ISA) will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ethnos and the second annual International Alumni weekend.

Ethnos is an event which showcases cultures from all over the world through dance, music and other forms of cultural expression. From Ballet Folklorico, hula to pop and worship, Ethnos showcases a variety of cultural performances each year.

November 4 through 6, ACU Alumni Association and ACU International Students Association invites alumni, family, friends, students and the community to the celebration of the 30th Annual Ethnos on ACU’s Website.

Below are a few of the acts from the 2020 and 2021 Ethnos performances:

Courtesy of ACU International Students Association

Schedule of Events:

Friday, November 4

7:00 p.m. – Ethnos at the Boone Family Theatre on ACU Campus

Saturday, November 5

12:00 p.m. – International Alumni Luncheon

5:00 p.m. – Food truck open before Ethnos

7:00 p.m. – Ethnos at the Boone Family Theatre on ACU Campus

Sunday, November 6

10:00 a.m. – Breakfast reception in the lobby at Chapel on the Hill

11:00 a.m. – International Worship Service at Chapel on the Hill

Ethnos tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for students and children four years and older. The rest of the events are free to attend.

To purchase tickets for Ethnos, follow the link or purchase at the event.