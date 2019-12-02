ACU celebrates coffee with a cop day and apple fritter day with its favorite K-9

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A positive experience for ACU students today as they celebrated National Fritter day and National Coffee with a Cop day with their favorite dog, fritter.

Remember fritter? Acu’s honorary police K-9. Well, today is a special day for fritter as it’s national coffee with a cop day and National apple fritter day.

The university is celebrating with its beloved mascot to promote and honor campus police.

This morning, fritter shared 4 hundred apple fritters with students and police and served free coffee provided by Shipley’s Donuts.



“I think it’s great, I love a free fritter just as much as anybody and so just having the students here taking part and the fritters and the fellowship and the free coffee, it’s been a great day,” said Jimmy Ellison, Chief of Police of ACU Police Department.

Students also got the chance to talk to campus police about their services and enjoy some time with Fritter.