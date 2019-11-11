ACU chapel ceremony honors US veterans

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Monday’s chapel ceremony at Abilene Christian University was dedicated to our veterans.

Held in Moody Coliseum, ACU and a few guest speakers took the time to recognize our veterans by highlighting a few Wildcat veterans.

Folks at the university say its important to pay tribute to our vets.

“To honor those who have served, are serving. ACU’s got platforms all around the country and, to see all those that we can honor who have served, are serving, are with us, not with us. It was just a really incredible ceremony to pay tribute to all of those,” says Zach Carlyle.

Dyess Seventh Bomb Wing Commander Col. Ed Sumangil was also in attendance.