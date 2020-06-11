ACU creating Baptist Studies Center in absence of HSU’s Logsdon Seminary

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Christian University (ACU) is creating a Baptist Studies Center for its Graduate School of Theology.

The current chair of Christian Ethics and Practical Theology at Hardin-Simmons University’s Logsdon School of Theology has been tapped to be the founding director of the new center, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

The news release cites a “void” created by Logsdon School of Theology, which announced its closing earlier this year.

“The BSC will provide a natural transition for current Logsdon students to continue their ministry preparation,” Dr. Tim Sensing, Associate Dean and Director of ACU’s Graduate School of Theology said in a news release. “We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to partner with West Texas Baptist churches that have a long-standing relationship with a regional seminary.”

According to the news release, the center will offer a concentration in Baptist Studies that includes two courses – Baptist History and Baptist Polity – which would pair with the Master of Divinity degree to prepare students for ministry in Baptist churches. Additionally, the center will provide vocational discernment and mentoring to Baptist students and work closely with Baptist ministry partners to facilitate field education placements.

Werntz is the author and editor of five books in theology and ethics, and has nearly 10 years of experience teaching in Baptist seminaries, as well as established relationships with Baptist organizations and churches around the nation.

“The BSC will broaden the scope of GST’s mission to equip men and women for effective missional leadership for ministry in all its forms and to provide strong academic foundations for theological inquiry,” Sensing said in the news release. “We are looking forward to advancing the Kingdom of God together.”