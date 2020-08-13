ACU exploring 4-6 game fall schedule after conference cancellation

Abilene Christian University is hoping to still play at least four games this year despite the Southland Conference Schedule being postponed until the Spring. (KTAB/KRBC Graphic)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Southland Conference announced the cancellation of fall sports on Thursday morning, but they left an opening for member schools to play some non-conference games in the fall.

Abilene Christian University is a part of the Southland Conference. ACU President Dr. Phil Schubert said the school is now trying to take full advantage of that possibility.

Schubert said the school is working with other universities to fill out a four to six game schedule. He added that one well known school is expecting a game they have right now to cancel, so ACU is hoping to take their place.

“We are exploring the possibility of an abridged schedule in the fall and the pros and cons of that,” Schubert said. “We haven’t made any decisions. We want to thoughtfully consider, ‘What if we were to play a four or five game season with two or three home games?'”

ACU athletic director Allen Ward is working on possible games the Wildcats could play.

There is no set time line for that decision to be made.