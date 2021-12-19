ACU falls short against UNC, 70-58

The ACU Wildcats women’s basketball team hosted the Northern Colorado Bears in a double-header this afternoon.

The Wildcats scored some last minute points in the second quarter to end the first half up by 1.

Northern Colorado started to pull away at the end of the third. The Bears went on a 11-2 run to end the third quarter, after trailing ACU by two. The Bears led by seven, 52-45, after three quarters, and the game never got closer than seven points in the fourth quarter.

ACU fell to UNC 70-58.

The Wildcats are back home Tuesday to host McMurry at 1 p.m.