ACU gets high marks in latest US News & World Report rankings

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University (ACU) is getting national recognition.

ACU has been ranked as one of the best colleges in the country according to the U.S. News and World Report. They ranked in the top 10 for best first-year experience and number 11 in service communities.

“That really reinforces the work that we are about at ACU. We pride ourselves on really developing relationships and being heavily involved in the student experience,” says Phil Schubert, ACU President.

The university also ranked top 50 in study abroad and in undergraduate research/creative projects.

