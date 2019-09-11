ACU learns from dominant win, faces UCA next

The ACU Wildcats picked up their first win of the 2019 season on Saturday when they drubbed Arizona Christian, 66-14.

The offense piled up over 700 yards of offense and the defense held the other ACU to just seven yards in the first half and 191 overall.

At first glance, it doesn’t look like the Wildcats could’ve gained too much from the easy victory, but head coach Adam Dorrel says he learned some things about his team on Saturday.

Josh Fink said, “We were able to get better as a team. We were able to go out there Saturday and have few mistakes and play well and build up some confidence leading into conference.”

Adam Dorrel said, “I thought our guys approached the week. I thought we had a really good week of preparation. I thought we played really hard. We were able to limit the number of reps for our starters, which I think is very good because we play 12 games this year instead of 11. We got guys game experience that haven’t had game experience in our program.”

It gets considerably harder this week. ACU opens Southland Conference play against Central Arkansas on the road on Saturday.

You can watch the game on ESPN3 starting at 6 p.m.