ACU Marriage and Family Institute offering free counseling for pandemic stress

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Has the pandemic added stress to your marriage or family? The Abilene Christian University Marriage and Family Counseling school may have the solution for you.

Dr. Lisa Merchant at ACU’s marriage and family counseling programs says the pandemic has made room for unsafe conditions.

“We know that when families are stressed, they tend to have more things like, domestic violence, child abuse, substance used,” said Merchant.

ACU grad student Kara Pepper says the there is a need in Abilene.

“We’ve seen absolutely a spike in domestic violence, a spike in CPS reporting, a spike in substance abuse and severity in substance abuse, so we need people to have skills that aren’t those things,” said Pepper.

So, they are offering free counseling.

“So, we just wanted to try to be a little proactive, and maybe try to give families and couples the skills to maybe coup with the stress of the pandemic better, to help maybe avoid some of these issues,” said Merchant.

Last spring Dr. Merchant says they applied for a grant through the Community Foundation which gave them $1,000 dollars, and while that doesn’t seem like much, Kara says it goes a long way.

“Because our cost of session is so low, that can cover a lot of sessions for a lot of different people, particularly because we’re putting that 5-session maximum on it,” said Pepper.

And if you’re not comfortable going in person, you’re able to meet with clients over Zoom as well.

“So, it truly is accessible to everyone,” said Pepper.

And they hope that by offering these skills, they will get passed along through the community and have a large impact.

“You don’t have to suffer alone. Maybe it’s time to reach out and get a little bit of help,” said Merchant.