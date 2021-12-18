ACU Men’s basketball can rely on any teammate to get the job done this season

The ACU Wildcats are healthy and playing everyone on the team.

Head Coach Brette Tanner believes anyone on the team can score and hoping to have a full roster all season.

“Uh, we’ve been lucky man in terms of being able to play everybody. Ya know, everybody on our team has been able to play every single game I think. And I think everybody on our roster has been able to score the last four or five games. That’s rare, you don’t usually get that and I think that’s a testament to our guys and what we’ve been able to do and how we’ve been able to defend our opponents. We’ve been able to build some leads and get some guys into the game and I think that’s helped us. I think our rotation has grown because I’ve been able to see some guys on the floor and they’ve been able to earn some trust not only in myself but in their teammates. So, I hope we can continue that. I hope we don’t have to shorten our roster, yeah I hope we can continue to play in the rotation we’ve been playing,” said Tanner.

The Wildcats host Howard Payne tomorrow at home at 3 p.m.