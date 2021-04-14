ACU men’s basketball promotes assistant Brette Tanner to head coach

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com Sports) — Abilene Christian University has wasted little time naming a new head men’s basketball coach.

Less than 24 hours after news broke that now former coach Joe Golding had accepted the same job at the University of Texas-El Paso (UTEP), the Wildcats announced Brette Tanner as the new head coach.

Tanner has been an assistant with the team for the last 6 years, and has been with the Wildcats since May 2013, according to ACU’s website.

Athletic Director Allen Ward made the announcement at a Wednesday afternoon news conference just after 3 p.m.

After he was introduced, Tanner said, “This is not going to be Joe Golding’s team. We are not trying to be the same. It’s going to be different. We are going to win doing that. We are going to continue to push ourselves the way we did before. I chose ACU before ACU chose me.”

Ward said about Tanner, “Brette is the right man for the job.”