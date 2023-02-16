ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University’s Board of Trustees voted to create a $10 million endowment fund for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), according to an email from Chief Diversity Officer Anthony Williams.

The funds will be used for student leadership scholarships, mentorship programs, faculty recruiting and other initiatives that will support the ACU community.

The DEI has received similar funding in the past, but this endowment will provide permanent support. Williams wrote that he is not aware of another school around the same size as ACU that has an endowment as large as this for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“I’m proud that Abilene Christian’s commitment goes beyond lip service, and this is a tangible example of that from our Board of Trustees and Senior Leadership Team,” Williams wrote.

The funding reflects one of six pillars in ACU’s strategic plan: Promote an internal culture that celebrates every individual as created uniquely in God’s image.