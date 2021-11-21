ACU parts ways with head football coach Adam Dorrel

ABILENE, Texas – Abilene Christian University notified head football coach Adam Dorrel of its intent to seek new leadership for the 2022 season. In five years at the helm, Dorrel compiled an overall record of 19-32.

“As we strive to meet our objectives as a Division I program and a member of the Western Athletic Conference, we believe new leadership will benefit our football program and our university,” said ACU president Dr. Phil Schubert. “I want to thank Adam for his service and dedication to Abilene Christian. We wish him and his family the very best in their future endeavors.”

A nationwide search will begin immediately under the direction of ACU’s incoming vice president for athletics, Zack Lassiter, whose official start date is Dec. 1.

Abilene Christian is the highest-ranking university in Texas in a 2022 U.S. News & World Report assessment of institutions highly regarded for their commitment to student success. Nationally, ACU achieved Top 10 status in three and Top 50 in another of eight high-impact categories among 1,500 universities evaluated for the annual “U.S. News Best Colleges” edition. No other Texas university was named in the top 10 of any category. Learn more at acu.edu.