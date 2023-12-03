ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Students at Abilene Christian University participated in a 24-hour pickleball tournament held by the ACU Pickleball Club.

The first 24-hour event of the ACU Pickleball Club featured 104 players divided into two leagues of two-person teams. Although it was a competition, the club’s president, Aspen Malone, emphasized that it was a friendly competition and even offered pickleball-themed craft activities for those who did not want to compete. She added that the real fun of the night was being able to see so many students and friends come together and share in some lighthearted competition.

“It was also very come and go, so It made it easy for more people to be able to participate… I think it was just so much fun to see different circles of ACU coming… I just think the community, all the different circles coming together,” Malone said.

Courtesy of Aspen Malone

Malone stated that although the club has existed for some time, it has only recently gained more popularity. Students can take part in athletic events without feeling excessively pressured to perform, providing them with the opportunity to socialize with new friends and have fun in a unique way.