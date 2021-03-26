ACU president values NCAA tournament exposure at $120M

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Exposure from the ACU men’s basketball NCAA tournament win has been valued at $120 million, or 30 times the school’s annual marketing and advertising expenditures, the university’s president says.

After Abilene Christian University upset the Texas Longhorns in the NCAA tournament, many people across the world have now laid eyes on the Key City.

ACU junior Miranda Ramirez, originally from Guatemla, says she’s not too familiar with basketball, but she was in that crowd alongside her friends cheering on the Wildcats.

“Really amazing to see everyone so happy and so excited and everything. It was, like, a good vibe here,” Ramirez says. “Seeing every other social media and everything when I post it, my friends are like, ‘Oh, that’s cool, so amazing, we didn’t know you went to that school.”

But it’s more than just “cool” to ACU President Dr. Phil Schubert, who also sees the exposure in terms of cold hard cash.

Dr. Schubert says the school typically spends between $3-4 million on marketing and advertising every year, but estimates the value of the NCAA tournament exposure at $120 million.

“We always knew that men’s basketball and a win in the tournament will be the kind of platform that we would all dream of, and certainly that came into fruition this past weekend,” Dr. Schubert says.

Now after this most recent success, Dr. Schubert is expecting great things to come to ACU.

“We’ve shown the world that we can compete on the biggest stage and that’s a major milestone that speaks so much about the future opportunities we’re going to have,” Dr. Schubert says.