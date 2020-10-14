ACU quarterback remains in critical condition after Thursday car crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene Christian University football player is still in critical condition after a multi-car crash late last Thursday.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for his family, Sema’j Davis remains in critical condition, “but is currently stable.”

An update on the page says Davis is hospitalized in the COVID unit after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, but has been able to communicate with his family through FaceTime.

According to the update, Davis was suffering from bleeding in his brain, which has reportedly stopped, but is still nursing a broken femur and clavicle.

The 21-year-old quarterback was flown to a hospital in Fort Worth Thursday night after the crash at Judge Ely and Ambler when a Dodge Charger ran a red light and hit another car before hitting the car Davis was in, according to police.

The update also asks well-wishers to refrain from contacting the family at this time, saying:

Please be patient and refrain from contacting the family as their phones are their only line of contact with the doctors and Sema’j. Updates will be made as conditions improve and as the family sees fit. This is all the information they would like to give at this time.

