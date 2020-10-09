ACU quarterback seriously injured in Thursday night car crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene Christian University (ACU) football player has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Thursday night.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), 21-year-old Sema’J Davis was flown to a hospital in Fort Worth after the multi-car accident that critically injured one other and sent two others to the hospital with injuries.

Police say just after 11 p.m. Thursday, 19-year-old Simon Secundino was driving a blue Dodge Charger eastbound on Ambler Avenue at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light at Treadaway and hit a PT Cruiser.

After hitting the PT Cruiser, the Charger continued into the oncoming lane and hit a white Cadillac, in which Davis was the sole occupant, according to APD.

Secundino, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Dodge Charger and flown to a hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries. A 17-year-old female passenger in the Charger, who was wearing her seat belt, was taken to an Abilene hospital. There is currently no word on either of their conditions.

APD says there may have been a third passenger in the Dodge Charger who fled the scene.

The driver of the PT Cruiser, 27-year-old Anthony Carrasco of Abilene, was taken to an Abilene hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no one has been cited or arrested.

