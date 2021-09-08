ACU reports record enrollment for 4th consecutive year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Christian University (ACU) says they have reached record enrollment for the fourth consecutive year.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, ACU says the new record 5,334 students is due in large part to ACU Dallas, the branch campus home of their online degree programs.

ACU Dallas started multiple undergrad programs last year that are designed for non-traditional students, but overall graduate enrollment, including residential and online, also contributed to this year’s increase.

“Seeing our total enrollment continue to climb demonstrates that we’re meeting the needs of students in a variety of educational settings during a challenging time for higher education,” Dr. Phil Schubert, ACU president stated in the news release. “This represents significant effort and intentionality on the part of faculty, staff and administration, who continue to adapt and excel.”

The news release also included the following quick enrollment facts: