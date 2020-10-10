ACU Soccer falls to Louisiana Tech in overtime

ABILENE – The Wildcats returned to Elmer Gray Stadium for a rare Saturday afternoon match. ACU played host to the Lady Techsters of Louisiana Tech for the team’s first-ever meeting. In a game that was dominated by defense early, each team found a way to score in the second half. After a late goal for the Wildcats was nullified by an offsides call, the game went into overtime with the Lady Techsters coming away with the 2-1 win on a golden goal in the 92nd minute.
The Goals
- Junior Alyssia Anuat got the scoring started in the second half with a goal off a free kick just outside the box. She sent a laser into the top-right corner of the goal, giving La Tech’s goalie almost no chance for the save.
- The Lady Techsters would answer with a goal of their own just minutes later after Erin Chung sent a cross into the box where Klesha Darroux was able to head the ball past Smith.
- Only two minutes into overtime, with a shot strikingly similar to Anuat’s, Tomoyo Kuroyanagi was able to send a free kick just past the outstretched hands of Smith for the golden goal to end the game.
The Numbers
- The Wildcats were dominant on offense, putting up 22 shots to just six for the Lady Techsters.
- ACU also owned a 7-3 advantage for shots on goal.
- Christina Arteaga led the team with six shots, placing one on frame.
- Anuat scored her first goal of the season and the Wildcats have now totaled five goals on the season, all from different players.
- Ellen Joss, Brennan Reuland, Emily Heidman, and Anuat each totaled two shots on the afternoon.
Head Coach Casey Wilson
“I am not disappointed in the way we played today overall. We just needed to make their keeper work more by being on frame. You can see the stat sheet…we had the run of play for the majority of the game. But ultimately that does not always get you the win.”
Up Next
- ACU will host Dallas Baptist on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. in Elmer Gray Stadium. They will then close out their fall season on Oct. 16 when they host West Texas A&M at 7 p.m.