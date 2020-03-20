ACU to continue online instruction throughout semester, move graduation to August

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Christian University (ACU) has announced that they will move graduation to August.

In a news release issued late Friday afternoon, ACU says they will continue online instruction through the end of the semester, and that students originally scheduled to graduate in May will have their commencement ceremony moved to August 7-8.

All students who successfully complete their requirements will have degrees conferred on their official transcript in May.

In an email to the campus community, president Dr. Phil Schubert said, “While this is a difficult decision, especially for our graduates and their families, we know this is the right move for the ACU community,” the release states.