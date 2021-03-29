ACU to honor men’s basketball team at outdoor celebration

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Christian University will be celebrating the men’s basketball team for their historic and outstanding performance in the NCAA Tournament.

Attendees will hear from head coach Joe Golding and student-athletes, watch a video recap, get photos and autographs with players, and enjoy ice cream treats (first 1,000 attendees).

The event will take place at the Siggie Pavilion Park on the ACU campus (north of the Hardin Administration Building on Campus Court), Wednesday, March 31, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The Wildcats won the Southland Conference title on March 13 and received an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament where they defeated The University of Texas before falling to UCLA, bringing significant national acclaim to ACU.